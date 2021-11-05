Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 30,540 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 541,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.