Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expands By 18.0%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

