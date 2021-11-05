HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 46,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $85,975,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. HP has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

