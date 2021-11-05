Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Under Armour by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 935,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

