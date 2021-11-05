FY2021 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

