Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

