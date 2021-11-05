MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT opened at $152.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.85 and a 12 month high of $153.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

