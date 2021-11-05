MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,555 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

