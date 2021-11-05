MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

