MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 574 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $7,708,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 691.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.