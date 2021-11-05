MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.26 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

