MML Investors Services LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $59.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

