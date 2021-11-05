Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zendesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Shares of ZEN opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,081 shares of company stock worth $15,669,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

