Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $400,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 490,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Essential Utilities by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 327,418 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,300,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after buying an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

