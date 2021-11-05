Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $38,349,000. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 389,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

