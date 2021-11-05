NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stake Lessened by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

