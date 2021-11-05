BlackRock Inc. Sells 239,420 Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.69% of Remark worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Remark by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 123,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.