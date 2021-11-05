ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter.

ICLR stock opened at $280.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $301.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

