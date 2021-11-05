William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $128.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a one year low of $118.61 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.