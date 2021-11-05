Raymond James Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $60.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AX. B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

AX opened at $58.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

