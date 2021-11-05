The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post sales of $30.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.12 billion to $31.44 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $29.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $135.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $141.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

