Amundi Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 271,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Amundi owned 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

