Amundi Acquires New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amundi acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of CUBE opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

