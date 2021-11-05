Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

CCS opened at $67.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 213.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

