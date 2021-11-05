Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $166.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

