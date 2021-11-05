Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,680 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,858. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

