LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,787 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.