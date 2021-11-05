Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

