Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 270 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

UPWK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $3,229,812. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

