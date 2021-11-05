Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KNBE stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 in the last three months.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

