Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $122,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

