WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

WEC opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

