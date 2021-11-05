WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
WEC opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.
In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
