Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 43,849 shares.The stock last traded at $271.49 and had previously closed at $269.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.
The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average is $195.08.
In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 31.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 119.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
