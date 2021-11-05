Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 43,849 shares.The stock last traded at $271.49 and had previously closed at $269.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average is $195.08.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 31.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 119.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

