Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $26.52. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 4,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.