Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

