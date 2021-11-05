Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 5,358 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $182.73.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.