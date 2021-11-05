Citigroup Lowers The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.