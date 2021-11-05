Zacks: Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $21.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.01 billion. General Electric posted sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $75.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.25 billion to $75.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $81.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NYSE:GE opened at $105.21 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of -202.33, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,091,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

