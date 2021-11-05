Morgan Stanley Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $83.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

