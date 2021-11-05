ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

