Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga Sells 10,886 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

