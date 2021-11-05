Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NCNO stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
