Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NCNO stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 1,048.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in nCino by 0.8% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in nCino by 23.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.