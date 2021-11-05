Steven R. Roth Sells 5,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

