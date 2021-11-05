Steven R. Roth Sells 5,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Onto Innovation stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $87.70.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
