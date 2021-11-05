Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLXS stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

