Timothy J. Keenan Sells 5,291 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $263,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.