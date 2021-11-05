Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

TANNI opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

