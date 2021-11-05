iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,990 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.