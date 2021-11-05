50,363 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

