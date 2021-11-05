Fmr LLC Buys 458 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.