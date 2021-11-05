Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $38.80. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 18,436 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,124 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,667. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.